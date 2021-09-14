Orange Selects Amdocs as the Monetization Engine for their 5G Experimental Network of the Future

Amdocs today announced that it has been selected by Orange to provide the business support systems for Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) experimental cloud network launched in July in Lannion, France. The data- and AI-driven software-enabled network…

Amdocs today announced that it has been selected by Orange to provide the business support systems for Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) experimental cloud network launched in July in Lannion, France.



The data- and AI-driven software-enabled network, automated and cloud-native, is a two-year project that aims to ramp up to encompass several hundred users by the end of 2021. The network utilizes Open RAN technology and will act as Orange’s blueprint for the next generation of more efficient and agile networks relying on AI and data. The Amdocs solution, which runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be integrated in Orange’s multi-vendor 5G network in a hybrid-cloud approach.



“Amdocs’ 5G expertise and cloud-native digital, ordering, catalog, revenue management and charging capabilities will help us roll out this 5G experimental network and implement the new use cases enabled by 5G Slice Management as a Service,” said Koen Vermeulen, Orange Group CIO and SVP of Orange Innovation IT and Services.



“We are delighted to be joining Orange in building the next generation of agile and zero-touch networks and shaping a future in which operators differentiate and lead through the quality of experience they offer their customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “Orange’s vision of a 100 percent software-based network aligns with the advanced cloud-native architecture of our solutions to offer the best-in-class quality of service for each situation.”



“We’re pleased to collaborate with Amdocs on building Orange’s experimental 5G network,” said Fabio Cerone, Managing Director Telecom EMEA at AWS. “Together, we provide a true cloud-native business supporting system that supports Orange’s future-looking 5G use cases – utilizing AWS’s agility, scalability, and cloud-native automation framework.”



