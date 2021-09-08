NEC expands AWS partnership as it targets global 5G offer

Back in November 2020, NEC Corporation announced that it had become the first Japanese company to sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to collaboratively develop a framework for various cloud services. Since then, the two companies have been gradually becoming more closely entwined. Most recently…

Back in November 2020, NEC Corporation announced that it had become the first Japanese company to sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to collaboratively develop a framework for various cloud services.

Since then, the two companies have been gradually becoming more closely entwined. Most recently, in April this year, NEC announced that it had successfully migrated NEC Payments, the company’s banking-as-a-service unit, to AWS.

Now, the Japanese corporation has announced it will take their partnership with AWS one step further, with the collaboration now set to encompass 5G and digital government.

NEC has ambitions of creating an “end-to-end 5G offering” by combing their cloud-native open 5G core with AWS’ cloud and edge services. The vendor says its combined platform stack will be supported by their integration services, thereby allowing customers to deploy 5G networks at scale quickly and efficiently.

The company is also keen to point out that they are now certified as an AWS Government Competency Partner, leaving them better positioned to accelerate digital transformation projects for the Japanese government.

“NEC is now expanding the collaboration with AWS in the areas of global 5G, digital government and in enhanced hybrid cloud offerings,” said Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Executive Vice President at NEC Corporation. “With the strong global support from AWS, NEC will help drive digital transformation in the government sector and across industries as part of orchestrating a brighter world.”

Since the initial partnership with AWS announced last year, NEC has grown its AWS-certified workforce to 2,000 engineers, suggesting that they will increase this number to 3,000 to help handle their growing number of cloud projects.

NEC’s global 5G ambitions have been plain to see for some time now, especially as it relates to Open RAN. The company opened an Open RAN research facility in the UK back in 2020 that is already bearing fruit, announcing last month that they will soon be testing the tech’s interoperability with Fujitsu.

Closer to home, NEC is also working with disruptive newcomer Rakuten Mobile, signing an agreement in May to help the operator take its Open RAN platform global via the Rakuten Communications Platform.

