Virgin Media O2’s gigabit rollout reaches 10 million homes

Virgin Media O2 has today announced its gigabit broadband network has been expanded to reach more than 10 million homes across the UK, meaning that two thirds of its footprint can now access hyperfast broadband speeds.

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded its network with 1.7 million homes gaining access to the next-generation connectivity with towns and cities including Blackpool, Cambridge, Leicester, Nottingham, Oxford and Swindon now able to benefit.

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from a major broadband provider in the UK – 14 times faster than the national average.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time and on multiple devices.

Virgin Media is already the UK’s largest gigabit provider in the UK, with the next-generation services available on two thirds of its network. By the end of 2021, Virgin Media O2 will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of 15.5 million homes.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re rapidly expanding our gigabit broadband network and more than 10 million homes across the UK can now access these next-generation speeds.

“As the UK’s largest gigabit provider today, committed to connecting our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, our investment is helping the UK meet its broadband targets and providing consumers with connectivity fit for the future.”

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "We have set out ambitious measures to encourage commercial investment in broadband, speed up rollout and spend £5 billion connecting hard-to-reach areas, so I'm pleased to see the excellent progress Virgin Media O2 is making getting lightning-fast gigabit speeds to the nation's homes and businesses."

Virgin Media O2 upgrading the UK to gigabit speeds

As part of its mission to upgrade the UK, the company has committed to invest at least £10bn over the next 5 years in the UK and, building on the success of its existing fibre network expansion activity, is actively exploring options to go further and faster by deploying fibre to millions of additional homes across the country.

This investment includes an accelerated monthly rollout of gigabit speeds to multiple locations across the UK between now and the end of the year.

Virgin Media O2’s gigabit expansion was highlighted in Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations report as a key driver behind the 37% increase in homes now having access to gigabit speeds compared to last year.

Virgin Media O2 has also recently announced its intention to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) with completion in 2028. This technology is capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds meaning Virgin Media O2 will build on its existing leadership position today and be well equipped for the decades ahead as the demand for speed and capacity continues to rise.

Gig1 – faster speeds, new router and competitive pricing

Customers taking Gig1 will benefit from Virgin Media’s gigabit capable router – the Hub 4. The router is Virgin Media’s fastest to date and features Intelligent WiFi firmware to provide speedy and reliable connectivity throughout customers’ homes.

The Hub 4 boasts more antennae than its predecessor, the Hub 3, meaning it can manage multiple devices at the same time around the home which can all share the hyperfast speeds.

Gig1 customers can also take their connectivity to the next level with Intelligent WiFi pods which are available at no extra cost. The pods can help tackle WiFi blackspots around the home, providing faster and more reliable speeds in hard-to-reach spots.

Gig1 broadband is available to new and existing customers and can be packaged with or without telephone, TV and mobile services. Prices start from just £62 per month on an 18 month contract with a guaranteed price freeze for at least 24 months.

Customers can find out more and buy Gig1 at https://www.virginmedia.com/broadband/gigabit

