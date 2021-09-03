From deployment to recycling: A submarine cable journey with Orange International Carriers

As one of the largest operators in the world, it goes without saying that Orange has a deep relationship with the submarine cable ecosystem. The company has a long history of building and operating these systems, both on its own and as part of wider consortiums, and is now looking to expanding to offer their services to new projects. As part of its broader portfolio…

As one of the largest operators in the world, it goes without saying that Orange has a deep relationship with the submarine cable ecosystem. The company has a long history of building and operating these systems, both on its own and as part of wider consortiums, and is now looking to expanding to offer their services to new projects.

As part of its broader portfolio, Orange currently manages around 40 submarine cables, spanning around 750,000km, and employs around 2,000 staff. Orange Marine, meanwhile, has seven cable ships, which maintain more than 200,000km of submarine cables and have conducted over 500 repairs.

“Based on those assets and that expertise, we have been developing a set of services for the new submarine cable projects of our customers,” explained Francois-Xavier Schaeken, Vice President of Large Projects Sales at Orange International Carriers. “But it can also go beyond that – we can propose additional terrestrial services, like the landing stations, as well as recycling of the old cables at the end of their lifecycle.”

With sustainability rapidly rising up the agenda around the globe and with more cables being deployed, recycling these cables will be of growing importance in the years to come, the impact of which should not be underestimated.

“Recycling cables is a great activity. It’s green and it helps to clean up the ocean,” explained Schaeken, who noted Orange’s increasing experience in this process. “We’ve been doing this for a few cables in the last few years, including some transatlantic cables and others in the Mediterranean Sea.”

But of course, projects of this scale cannot be achieved alone and in supporting these systems Orange International Carriers leverages a wide array of partnerships with companies from throughout the submarine cable ecosystem.

“First, we can propose the system design, the environmental planning, the permit negotiation, and, of course, the route engineering and the desktop study. After that, for the construction phase, we can cover the project management, which includes proposals for the wet and dry plan, based on our key neutral partnerships with manufactures,” said Schaeken.

