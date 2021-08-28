A breath of fresh air: Mavenir and Vilicom team up for connected windfarm

The Moray East windfarm, situated off the north-east coast of Scotland, first started supplying renewable electricity in June 2021, and will ultimately be optimised to deliver approximately 40% of the total electricity demand in Scotland and power 950…

“Building efficiencies into the construction and operations of a windfarm is a challenge without superfast and reliable connectivity,” said Sean Keating, CEO of Vilicom.

Mavenir’s Open virtualised RAN (vRAN) solution enables reliable and widespread communications and connectivity to meet low latency requirements in a challenging, rural location.

The Vilicom 5G network, enhanced by Mavenir’s open vRAN software, will provide advanced connectivity and communications to all operating sea vessels and workers in the region of the windfarm off the coast of Scotland.

Keating added that workers at sea would have better communication between each other as well as contact back home and connectivity for leisure use.

Vilicom leverages three offshore sites for network communications using vRAN and open RAN infrastructure, which connect to the network centralised unit and network core at the onshore substation using fibre interconnects.

“Mavenir is delighted to partner with Vilicom for this important and equally complex private network system. Private networks are increasingly becoming more prevalent and we look forward to collaborating with Vilicom to develop further such use cases and applications,” commented Chief Marketing Officer of Mavenir, Stefano Cantarelli.

"This project highlights the relevance and importance of advanced communications in a real application scenario".





