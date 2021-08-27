Meet the finalists for the 2021 Connected Britain Awards

Back in 2018 Total Telecom launched the first ever Connected Britain Awards, recognising the leaders in the UK connectivity landscape. Over the past four years the awards have developed to encompass a range of categories open to service providers and altnets, public sector and charities and suppliers to the industry. Awards in 13 categories will be presented in 2021 with the winners named at the end of Day 1 of the event, 21 September 2021 [Book your place here] This years&rsquo…

Back in 2018 Total Telecom launched the first ever Connected Britain Awards, recognising the leaders in the UK connectivity landscape. Over the past four years the awards have developed to encompass a range of categories open to service providers and altnets, public sector and charities and suppliers to the industry. Awards in 13 categories will be presented in 2021 with the winners named at the end of Day 1 of the event, 21 September 2021 [Book your place here]



This years’ awards were further marked out by a strengthening of the judging panel with 16 outstanding representatives of the industry assessing the entries. They included:



• Adrien Sella, CEO, Broadband Stakeholder Group

• Andrew Lambert, CEO, Electronic Media Services

• Anthony Impey, Chief Executive, Be the Business

• Arun Dehiri, Managing Director, Red Dawn Consulting

• Askar Sheibani, CEO, UKFCF

• Crissi Williams, CEO, The ITP

• Flick Drummond, MP

• Gita Sorensen, Founder Director, GOS Consulting

• Harry Baldock, Editor, Total Telecom

• Ian Adkins, Principal, Analysys Mason, Connected Britain Judge

• Ian Corden, Director, Plum Consulting, Connected Britain Judge

• Itret Latif, CEO, Federation of Communication Services (FCS)

• Karen Egan, Telecoms Analyst, Enders Analysis

• Lorne Mitchell, MD, Objective Designers

• Michael Dargue, Vice President, Cartesian

• Oliver Johnson, CEO, Point Topic



Congratulations to all of the finalists.



The 5G Initiative Award

• 5G RuralDorset

• BT

• Mobile UK

• Vodafone UK

• West Midlands 5G

• Westminster City Council & Ontix



The Barrier Removal Award

• 5G Rural Dorset

• County Broadband

• IPification

• KORE

• Mobile UK

• St Mungo's

• West Midlands 5G



Community Improvement Award

• AbilityNet

• BDUK

• Community Fibre

• Hyperoptic

• JT Group

• Pangea Connected

• St Mungo's

• Vodafone

• Zyxel Communications



Digital Skills Award

• DG Cities

• St Mungo's

• The Open University

• West Midlands 5G



Smart City Initiative Award

• West Midlands 5G

• Westminster City Council & Ontix



The IoT Award

• IoT Solutions Group

• Norfolk County Council

• O2 Smart Metering

• Pangea Connected

• Vodafone



The FWA Award

• ADTRAN

• Freshwave

• Ontix



The Sustainability Award

• 5G RuralDorset

• BT

• JT Group

• O2



Project Rollout Award

• BDUK

• CityFibre

• Community Fibre

• KCom

• Openreach & Nokia

• Truespeed



The Full Fibre ISP Innovation Award

• Community Fibre

• Full Fibre

• Giganet

• Glide

• Hyperoptic

• ITS Technology Group

• KCOM

• Truespeed

• Zzoomm



B2B Service Provider of the Year

• BT

• Giganet

• Glide

• IPification

• Pangea Connected

• Zzoomm Full Fibre Broadband



Digital Council of the Year

• Dorset Council

• Sunderland City Council

• Surrey County Council

• Worcestershire County Council



Broadband Provider of the Year

• Airband

• Community Fibre

• Giganet

• Hyperoptic



