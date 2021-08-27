Friday, 27 August 2021

Meet the finalists for the 2021 Connected Britain Awards

By Total Telecom Staff
Friday 27 August 21

Back in 2018 Total Telecom launched the first ever Connected Britain Awards, recognising the leaders in the UK connectivity landscape. Over the past four years the awards have developed to encompass a range of categories open to service providers and altnets, public sector and charities and suppliers to the industry. Awards in 13 categories will be presented in 2021 with the winners named at the end of Day 1 of the event, 21 September 2021 [Book your place here]

This years’ awards were further marked out by a strengthening of the judging panel with 16 outstanding representatives of the industry assessing the entries. They included:

• Adrien Sella, CEO, Broadband Stakeholder Group
• Andrew Lambert, CEO, Electronic Media Services
• Anthony Impey, Chief Executive, Be the Business
• Arun Dehiri, Managing Director, Red Dawn Consulting
• Askar Sheibani, CEO, UKFCF
• Crissi Williams, CEO, The ITP
• Flick Drummond, MP
• Gita Sorensen, Founder Director, GOS Consulting
• Harry Baldock, Editor, Total Telecom
• Ian Adkins, Principal, Analysys Mason, Connected Britain Judge
• Ian Corden, Director, Plum Consulting, Connected Britain Judge
• Itret Latif, CEO, Federation of Communication Services (FCS)
• Karen Egan, Telecoms Analyst, Enders Analysis
• Lorne Mitchell, MD, Objective Designers
• Michael Dargue, Vice President, Cartesian
• Oliver Johnson, CEO, Point Topic

Congratulations to all of the finalists.

The 5G Initiative Award
• 5G RuralDorset
• BT
• Mobile UK
• Vodafone UK
• West Midlands 5G
• Westminster City Council & Ontix

The Barrier Removal Award
• 5G Rural Dorset
• County Broadband
• IPification
• KORE
• Mobile UK
• St Mungo's
• West Midlands 5G

Community Improvement Award
• AbilityNet
• BDUK
• Community Fibre
• Hyperoptic
• JT Group
• Pangea Connected
• St Mungo's
• Vodafone
• Zyxel Communications

Digital Skills Award
• DG Cities
• St Mungo's
• The Open University
• West Midlands 5G

Smart City Initiative Award
• West Midlands 5G
• Westminster City Council & Ontix

The IoT Award
• IoT Solutions Group
• Norfolk County Council
• O2 Smart Metering
• Pangea Connected
• Vodafone

The FWA Award
• ADTRAN
• Freshwave
• Ontix

The Sustainability Award
• 5G RuralDorset
• BT
• JT Group
• O2

Project Rollout Award
• BDUK
• CityFibre
• Community Fibre
• KCom
• Openreach & Nokia
• Truespeed

The Full Fibre ISP Innovation Award
• Community Fibre
• Full Fibre
• Giganet
• Glide
• Hyperoptic
• ITS Technology Group
• KCOM
• Truespeed
• Zzoomm

B2B Service Provider of the Year
• BT
• Giganet
• Glide
• IPification
• Pangea Connected
• Zzoomm Full Fibre Broadband

Digital Council of the Year
• Dorset Council
• Sunderland City Council
• Surrey County Council
• Worcestershire County Council

Broadband Provider of the Year
• Airband
• Community Fibre
• Giganet
• Hyperoptic

Connected Britain takes place live and in-person at the Business Design Centre, London on the 21-22 September 2021. Free tickets are available for consumer-facing UK-based operators and UK-based members of the public sector. Book your place at www.totaltele.com/connectedbritain

