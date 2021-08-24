Djibouti Telecom upgrades DARE1 cable with Ciena tech

The Djibouti Africa Regional Express1 (DARE1) cable first entered service back in March, greatly improving connectivity around the Horn of Africa. The cable spans around 4,900km, with landing points in Djibouti, Somalia, and Kenya, with a design capacity of 36 Tbps, the largest in the region. Now, Djibouti Telecom has announced it will upgrade the network using Ciena&rsquo…

The Djibouti Africa Regional Express1 (DARE1) cable first entered service back in March, greatly improving connectivity around the Horn of Africa. The cable spans around 4,900km, with landing points in Djibouti, Somalia, and Kenya, with a design capacity of 36 Tbps, the largest in the region.

Now, Djibouti Telecom has announced it will upgrade the network using Ciena’s 6,500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by the WaveLogic family, which will allow a doubling of line rates to 400 Gbps.

“Submarine cable networks are our lifeline to the connected world, especially with more people relying on the internet than ever before,” said Mohamed Assoweh Bouh, General Manager of Djibouti Telecom. “The DARE1 upgrade lets us bring much-needed connectivity and content closer to more users, faster—priming our area for economic growth today and for years to come.”

Spectrum sharing capabilities will also enable the partitioning of submarine optical spectrum to various end users, thereby increasing the system's efficiency.

“Leveraging Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, Djibouti Telecom expands the capacity of DARE1 to make possible dynamic new 10G, 100G, and Spectrum Sharing services for an increasingly digital world,” explained Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Solutions at Ciena.

In related news, Djibouti is currently in the early stages of opening up its telecoms sector, somewhat mirroring its giant neighbour Ethiopia in its plans to sell a stake of state-owned Djibouti Telecom, as well as preparing to make way for new market entrants.

Earlier this month, it was announced that potential investors would have until the 16th of September to express interest in bidding for a 40% stake in the operator. The sale process is expected to be completed by the first half of 2022.

Djibouti Telecom’s submarine cable assets here represent a significant draw for potential investors. Situated on one of the world’s busiest trade routes, Djibouti Telecom operates eight local submarine cable systems, providing crucial connectivity to one of the most important mercantile highways in the world.

