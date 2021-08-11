Virgin Media reaches halfway point with gigabit network upgrade

Today, Virgin Media has announced that it has successfully upgraded 1.5 million additional premises to DOCSIS 3.1, allowing them to reach broadband speeds above one gigabit per second. This latest batch means that, of their network of 15.5 million homes around the UK…

Today, Virgin Media has announced that it has successfully upgraded 1.5 million additional premises to DOCSIS 3.1, allowing them to reach broadband speeds above one gigabit per second. This latest batch means that, of their network of 15.5 million homes around the UK, over half can now access gigabit services.

The network upgrades took place at numerous locations around the UK, including Bournemouth, Bristol, Northampton, Sunderland, Wolverhampton, Wigan and York.

“We are upgrading the UK to next-generation connectivity and today we’re hitting another important milestone with more than half of our network now able to access gigabit speeds,” said Lutz Schüler, CEO of the newly merged Virgin Media O2 (VMO2). “As the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider today, with a clear plan to connect our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, we’ll be delivering most of the Government’s broadband target ahead of schedule. Our continued investment is propelling the country up gigabit league tables and providing consumers with the connectivity they need both now and in future.”

VMO2 will continue to rollout the DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades throughout the rest of its network, having previously stated that they would have upgraded their entire footprint by the end of 2021.

They also plan to add another 7 million homes to their fibre-to-the-premises network over the next five years. During this period, VMO2 will invest over £10 billion in UK infrastructure.

