Friday, 06 August 2021

China Telecom seeks $7.2bn with Shanghai stock exchange listing

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Friday 06 August 21

After being cut off from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) earlier in the year, the operator’s listing in Shanghai could be the world’s largest in 2021

Back in May, following an executive order from president Donald Trump banning US investment in Chinese firms with perceived ties to the Chinese military, China Telecom was among a raft of companies that were delisted from the NYSE…

Back in May, following an executive order from president Donald Trump banning US investment in Chinese firms with perceived ties to the Chinese military, China Telecom was among a raft of companies that were delisted from the NYSE. 

The decision was clearly problematic for the NYSE, who reversed their decision several times before finally settling on delisting the company. Legal challenges to the decision were dismissed in May.

Now, China Telecom has announced its intentions to be listed in Shanghai, aiming to raise around $7.2 billion.

This would be the largest listing of the year to date, exceeding the current largest float of $6.3 billion by TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology back in February.

For China Telecom, the proceeds from the initial public offering will reportedly be used for a 5G industrial internet construction plan, as well as developments in integrating the cloud and additional research and development.

The move comes at a time when the Chinese government is cracking down on companies that are listing abroad, as China–US tensions show no sign of subsiding.

Rival telco China Mobile, also delisted from NYSE, is reportedly also seeking to list its shares in Shanghai.

 

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here

Also in the news: 
KPN ties €1bn credit facility to a greener future
US pushes Open RAN as an alternative to Huawei in Brazil
What’s the score? Total Telecom’s quarterly financial Score Board

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry