Optus aggregates 3.5GHz and mmWave to boost 5G

As part of its commitment to deliver Australia’s fastest 5G network Optus, in partnership with Ericsson and MediaTek, Optus has completed an Australian first demonstration showcasing the use of New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) technology to aggregate its mid-band 3500 MHz spectrum assets with its newly acquired mmWave 26 GHz spectrum. The demonstration…

As part of its commitment to deliver Australia’s fastest 5G network Optus, in partnership with Ericsson and MediaTek, Optus has completed an Australian first demonstration showcasing the use of New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) technology to aggregate its mid-band 3500 MHz spectrum assets with its newly acquired mmWave 26 GHz spectrum.

The demonstration, conducted in Sydney, highlighted the benefits of using NR-DC to extend the mmWave 5G coverage over a greater distance, while delivering the super-fast 5G speeds that Optus is known for. Using MediaTek’s M80 test platform and Ericsson’s RAN Compute (basebands) and 5G radios, the demonstration highlights the benefits of utilising both spectrum bands simultaneously, with average and peak 5G speeds expected to increase significantly. Optus expects to roll out this new capability across its 5G network later this year as commercial mmWave devices begin to hit the market.

“It’s important to us that we look at innovative ways to amplify our 5G technology assets so that our customers receive the best and fastest 5G network possible. The demonstration of NR Dual connectivity aggregation is another significant technology milestone that will help us meet this goal,” said Lambo Kanagaratnam, Optus Managing Director Networks.

“We are always looking for ways to connect customers to technology that improves their lives and the use of 5G NR-DC will achieve exactly that offering our 5G customers increased coverage and speed when connected to the network.”

“The greater speeds and capacity enabled by NR-DC technology – when combined with the ultra-low latency of 5G – will allow innovative service providers like Optus to meet increasing network demands from consumers. This demonstration paves the way for the next generation of 5G use cases for consumers, including gaming and immersive media” said Martin Wiktorin, Ericsson’s Head of Global Customer Unit Singtel.

“MediaTek is committed to bringing advanced 5G features to as many users as possible through constant innovation to create cutting-edge technologies. This demonstration using MediaTek’s M80 5G Modem, in partnership with Optus and Ericsson, is a great example of our commitment to the evolution of 5G,” said JS Pan, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek.

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here

Also in the news: