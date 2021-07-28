Telstra makes pair of data centres carrier-neutral

Today, Telstra has announced that it will transform two of its data centres in Sydney and Melbourne into carrier-neutral, colocation facilities. The move will make access to these InfraCo facilities available to customers working with other operators, not just Telstra, for the first time. The product will be sold via Telstra Wholesale &ldquo…

Today, Telstra has announced that it will transform two of its data centres in Sydney and Melbourne into carrier-neutral, colocation facilities.

The move will make access to these InfraCo facilities available to customers working with other operators, not just Telstra, for the first time. The product will be sold via Telstra Wholesale

“InfraCo data centres provide highly secure, reliable, and flexible environments for network operators and service providers, such as global carriers, internet service providers and over the top providers, to connect out to their business locations, facilities and other data centre operators,” said Telstra's InfraCo Exchanges & Infrastructure executive Rachel Johnson-Kelly.

“These Data Centres provide 100% power availability targets, which are backed by service levels and rebates. They use dual grid feeds with state-of-the-art equipment and support for high power densities, allowing customers to scale on request, without the need to re-configure powering requirements to deliver big data analytic services and peak workloads.”

If interest in these services proves high, Telstra said it would consider converting a further seven data centres into colocation facilities.

After being certified as carbon neutral last year, Telstra has also noted that all of its data centre operations will either own or have renewable energy generation contracts equal to the unit’s total energy usage.

Telstra has found itself in the news a lot recently. Last month, the operator announced the AU$2.8 billion sale of part of its InfraCo Towers business to a consortium led by the Future Fund, with the deal expected to close in Q1 2022. Even more recently, reports have suggested that Telstra was approached by the Australian government to jointly purchase Digicel's Pacific operations, thus keeping the networks of the Pacific islands firmly under Australia’s sphere of influence, rather than that of geopolitical rival China.

In related news, today saw Hong Kong-based operator PCCW offload its data centre operations to DigitalBridge for $750 million, with the operator, much like Telstra, aiming to slim down to focus on its core products and services.

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here

Also in the news:

What’s the score? Total Telecom’s quarterly financial Score Board

5G private networks worth £6.3bn to UK manufacturing by 2030

Irresponsible? Telenor’s withdrawal from Myanmar draws complaints to OECD