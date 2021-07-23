Telenor monetizes fast growing mobile services with Oracle

Mobile services, from voice to video streaming, are on the rise across Asia. To support this growth, Telenor selected Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, including Oracle Converged Charging to lay the groundwork for 5G and provide seamless charging and billing interactions for its 175 million subscribers in the region. This can range from an ongoing monthly subscription to a video on…

Mobile services, from voice to video streaming, are on the rise across Asia. To support this growth, Telenor selected Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, including Oracle Converged Charging to lay the groundwork for 5G and provide seamless charging and billing interactions for its 175 million subscribers in the region. This can range from an ongoing monthly subscription to a video on-demand service to mobile banking payments to large scale prepaid voice and data services.

Oracle Communications Consulting is leading the implementation and will deploy the solution in Malaysia, Thailand and Pakistan.

Delivering exceptional customer experiences

Telenor is expanding its territorial coverage globally to improve the wireless experience for its customers. The company is focused on three key initiatives: digitalizing its technical stack to be ready for 5G, innovating its operating model with more touch-free operations, and transforming how it works internally and with partners to deliver more value while containing capital expenditures.

Oracle’s fully integrated, cloud native digital billing and charging solution gives Telenor proven monetization and real-time rating capabilities to support any payment model (prepaid, postpaid or hybrid) and any business model, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer account structures. By selecting billing and charging from a single provider, Telenor will benefit from quicker implementation and streamlined processes to create new offers and provision customers and groups without needing to manage the risk of out-of-sync revenue systems.

In addition to powerful pricing and revenue management, Oracle’s cloud native converged charging solution has been validated in rigorous performance testing on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It scales to very high subscriber volumes with low millisecond latency, near-linear scalability, and efficient resource utilization, all with real-world prepaid and postpaid charging scenarios.

“Telenor is recognized for its innovation and industry leadership as well as driving standards,” said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Applications. “Oracle’s integrated billing and charging provides a flexible, standards-based platform that will scale to support Telenor’s large customer base today and in the upcoming 5G era.”

