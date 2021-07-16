Welcome to O-RAN Town - DT deploys Mavenir Open vRAN

Previously famed for its gothic architecture and the claim of being home to the world's best preserved defensive walls, Neubrandenburg on the shore of lake Tollensesee in north east Germany has now been branded O-RAN Town by Deutsche Telekom.



Last month DT switched on its open RAN deployment in Neubrandenburg, a multi-vendor open RAN network that will deliver open RAN based 4G and 5G services across up to 25 sites. At the time they touted that this would be truly multi-vendor open RAN architecture with equipment from vendor partners Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, Mavenir, NEC and Supermicro.



Now Mavenir has deployed Open vRAN, integrated with massive MIMO (mMIMO) Active Antenna Units (AAU), to deliver a 5G Non-Standalone Architecture (NSA) service in O-RAN Town.



Ian Pattison, International CTO at Mavenir said “We are proud to provide our MAVair Open vRAN solution as part of DTAG’s O-RAN Town, including mMIMO. Mavenir is showing once again how Open vRAN can be flexible and adapt to different use case scenarios in an easy and simple way.”



Claudia Nemat, Board Member, Technology & Innovation, Deutsche Telekom commented a "key goal with open RAN is to benefit from automation. In the near future, we can more flexibly add new network features, resolve traffic issues or intelligently reduce power consumption,”



“Through our independent management framework, we are getting operational experience of utilizing automation to address the integration challenge, complexity and improving outcomes in a truly multi-vendor open RAN system,”



Deutsche Telekom plans continued expansion O-RAN Town in phases throughout 2021 and 2022, working with different sets of vendors. The vendor-independent Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) is designed and developed to support a flexible integration and operation of these components with higher efficiency and with faster time-to-market.



