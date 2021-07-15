Thursday, 15 July 2021

FCC to offer reimbursement to more telcos for Huawei replacement

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Wednesday 14 July 21

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has increased the scope of its reimbursement scheme for small telcos, allowing more operators to apply for a share of the $1.9bn fund

It was in February 2020 that the FCC officially declared Huawei and ZTE a security risk and mandated US telcos to remove the vendors’ equipment from their networks.   Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua equipment were also banned as part of the decision.   Naturally, the rip-and-replacement of equipment is not cheap and many operators, especially smaller…

It was in February 2020 that the FCC officially declared Huawei and ZTE a security risk and mandated US telcos to remove the vendors’ equipment from their networks.
 
Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua equipment were also banned as part of the decision.
 
Naturally, the rip-and-replacement of equipment is not cheap and many operators, especially smaller, rural players, said they would suffer financially as a result of the decision. 
 
Initially, the FCC said that they would make $1 billion in funding available to help support smaller operators make the equipment transition, inviting operators with two million or fewer subscribers to apply for relief. 
 
By December, with the impact of the coronavirus being widely felt across the country, the FCC announced that it would increase the size of the compensation fund to $1.9 billion as part of the second covid-19 stimulus bill. 
 
Now, following a unanimous vote at the FCC monthly meeting, the scope of the reimbursement fund will be increased, now allowing operators with 10 million or fewer subscribers to take part in the scheme. 
 
Definitions for eligible services and products for reimbursement have now also been expanded to all Huawei and ZTE products for the first time.
 
Operators will be invited to apply from the end of October.
 
Acting chairwoman of the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, described the announcement as an “Important step” that “put the finishing touches on the Reimbursement Program”. 
 
“Specifically, we harmonize the past work of this agency with new appropriations legislation. This means raising the eligibility cap for those participating. It means modifying rules about how reimbursement funds can be used. It also means updating prioritization policies in the event that reimbursement costs exceed available funding. But above all, it means we are getting going,” said Rosenworcel. “In fact, with this step underway, I am pleased to announce that October 29 is now our target date for opening the filing window for the Reimbursement Program. That means carriers can start planning for their applications and their new networks.” 
 
In related news, today the FCC is currently hosting a virtual Open RAN showcase, set to explore operators that could potentially replace Huawei equipment.  
 
 
Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here
 
Also in the news:
 

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry