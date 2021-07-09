Cellnex completes acquisition of Polkomtel Infrastructure

The transaction, which was announced by Cellnex in February, received the go-ahead from the Polish competition authority UOKiK in June. Polkomtel operates Cyfrowy Polsat Group’s passive infrastructure, comprising of approx. 7,000 telecommunication towers and sites…

Polkomtel operates Cyfrowy Polsat Group’s passive infrastructure, comprising of approx. 7,000 telecommunication towers and sites. The company also operates the group’s active infrastructure, which covers 37,000 radio carriers covering all bands used by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G; 11,300km of fibre backbone and fibre-to-the-tower backhaul; and a national network of microwave radiolinks.

Cellnex will invest €1.6 billion as part of the agreement. Further plans have also been announced to roll out an additional 1,500 sites as well as investing in active equipment (mostly for 5G), which will see a further investment of approximately €600 million over the next 9 years.

Cellnex and Cyfrowy have agreed to a 25-year service contract with subsequent renewals for 15-year periods.

Speaking about the acquisition, Tobias Martinez, CEO of Cellnex said: “First, it allows Cellnex to rapidly consolidate and reinforce its position in Poland following the recent acquisition of towers and sites from Play. Secondly, it exemplifies our commitment to evolving the traditional tower operator model towards an integrated telecommunications infrastructure management model, combining the operation of passive elements (towers) and active elements such as transmission equipment, radio links and fibre-to-the-tower.”

Maciej Stec, Vice President of Strategy at Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel added: “we believe active and passive network sharing is crucial for the provision of mobile connectivity in the future and mobile players have to follow this direction in order to provide high end-user experience. Our partnership with Cellnex allows for densifying the network of sites used by our customers by applying a cost-efficient approach. As a leading European telecommunication infrastructure provider Cellnex will look to optimize mobile network investments in Poland with benefits for our customers and the environment we live in.”