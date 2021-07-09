BT neutral host deal at life science campus reduces risk of infrastructure duplication

The UK’s largest single site life science campus, Alderley Park in Cheshire, is now able to boast strong indoor connectivity across its buildings via a single network infrastructure that will support all mobile operators.



Bruntwood SciTech have signed a neutral host deal with BT which will address increasing demand for reliable indoor connectivity, with mobile usage inside buildings expected to increase to 90 percent in the next few years.



The deal with BT provides a cost-effective alternative for other mobile operators who would otherwise need to build their own network infrastructure to serve customers. Instead, they simply share BT’s infrastructure to provide seamless indoor mobile commercial coverage to customers. Unsurprisingly, EE is the first to switch on mobile cellular voice and data services for on-site customers and BT will also be exploring opportunities around IoT and 5G access for businesses on site.



Dean Terry, Managing Director, Corporate and Public Sector, BT’s Enterprise unit said

“Through our neutral host solution, we’re supporting Alderley Park’s world-class infrastructure and enabling the campus to lead the way in emerging technology like 5G connectivity. With so many of the UK’s most innovative science and tech businesses located at Alderley Park, we’re committing to bringing cutting edge technology on-site to support their growth and innovation.



The concept of a neutral host network is a cost-effective alternative for network deployments providing wholesale mobile coverage solutions to MNOs or other communications service providers. For more on neutral host, read this article from STL Partners.



Rob Shuter, CEO, Enterprise, BT Group plc is one of the speakers at Connected Britain in September. To find out more and get your tickets, CLICK HERE