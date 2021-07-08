Thursday, 08 July 2021

Carrying the carriers: A subsea journey with Aqua Comms

An interview with Nigel Bayliff, CEO, Aqua Comms
Following Aqua Comms' recent acquisition by Triple Point's Digital 9 Infrastructure, Total Telecom caught up with CEO, Nigel Bayliff to find out what the future holds for Aqua Comms. 

During the conversation, Nigel also shared his insights on the latest trends and developments for the submarine cable industry, drivers of demand and how the market is meeting the ever-increasing demand for capacity.

Interested to hear more? Check out the interview in full below.

Aqua Comms will be speaking at Submarine Networks EMEA 2021, taking place in London from 1st – 3rd September. Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Bayly, will join a keynote session on the global capacity boom and Andy Hudson, Chief Network Officer will share an update from Aqua Comms. Head to the event website to find out more details on how to get involved.

 

