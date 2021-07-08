Meet the people delivering a more Connected Britain

Every year Total Telecom brings together a line up of the most important and influential people who are connecting Britain. They include executives from operators and altnets, the public sector, media and associations and many more, who are participating in the Connected Britain event - all in this year we expect more than 2,000 attendees.



So how do you distil this into a list of the most influential people. It is not an easy task, but it is one that the Total Telecom team set itself as we compiled our first ever Top 100 Influencers report for Connected Britain.



We could have looked at any number of measures, from social media following to company size, but in the end we settled for the collective wisdom of our team and sat down in a darkened room to thrash out the names with the x-factor.



This years list is broken into six sections including

- Operators and Networks

- Investors

- Public Sector

- #5G Futures

- Media, Associations and Analysts

- Society and Inclusion



We don't proclaim the process to have been scientific or the list to be definitive, but as most of the team have worked on Connected Britain since its launch in 2015, you can be confident that it is a list of people who we feel you will want to know.



If we have included you in the list, congratulations. If we missed you out, our apologies - let us know why you should be included before we produce the next edition!



