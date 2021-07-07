BT trials IoT technology at the Port of Ipswich

BT has partnered with Associated British Ports (ABP) to trial the next generation of IoT and sensor technology. The trial, which aims to digitise the port’s logistics and operations, will be taking place at the Port of Ipswich. IoT devices have been installed on cranes and transport equipment…

BT has partnered with Associated British Ports (ABP) to trial the next generation of IoT and sensor technology. The trial, which aims to digitise the port’s logistics and operations, will be taking place at the Port of Ipswich.

IoT devices have been installed on cranes and transport equipment. The data which is captured will then be analysed and monitored in (near) real-time on BT’s Intelligent Asset platform. By being able to track the progress of ship-to-shore operations, the team at the Port of Ipswich will be able to make data-driven management decisions, improve efficiency and decide on the best way to manage resources.

Andrew Harston, Region Director, Wales and Short Sea Ports at Associated British Ports shared his excitement at the trial, saying: ““The trial with BT is an exciting step in the Port of Ipswich’s journey to becoming a smart port. The data generated by the Internet of Things solution gives the team in Ipswich the power to manage our resources and assets more effectively, improving our productivity and reducing our costs. Ultimately this trial will help us to provide even better customer service.”

Dean Terry, managing Director, Corporate and Public Sector for BT Enterprise also added: “It’s fantastic to see the early success of our partnership with ABP as we support their ambitions for the Port of Ipswich to become a leading smart port. In deploying our IoT solution, we’re able to help produce intelligent, actionable insights to support the teams on the ground to monitor equipment in real-time, and make instant, autonomous decisions to speed up the supply chain.”