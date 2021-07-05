BT takes aim at Virgin Media as Home Essentials goes live

BT have launched Home Essentials, a so called social tariff, aimed at connecting those on low income with affordable fibre broadband and calls. The plan which costs £15 per month goes head to head with VM's Essential broadband plan which costs the same - although there are some differences to what the two products offer and their contract periods.



BT's Marc Allera said, “Fast, reliable connectivity has never been as important as it is today, with millions of people relying upon our networks to get back on their feet after the pandemic. We want to help as many people as we can, which is why at the end of June we’ll be launching BT Home Essentials, increasing the eligibility of our social tariff to include all customers on Universal Credit."



National research of 2,000 adults conducted by BT in April 2021 reveals that since the pandemic, almost three quarters (74%) of Britain's would not find it easy to improve their financial situation without connectivity. This is especially concerning considering that a YouGov study in March found one in three Britain's (38%) admitted that even a small increase to household or utility bills would cause them to worry financially - with one in eight (14%) revealing it could cause them to face potential disconnection because of arrears.



Digital Infrastructure Minister, Matt Warman, said: “In today's digital world, everyone should be able to access fast, reliable and affordable internet, so I'm thrilled that BT is the latest provider to launch new deals for low income households.



