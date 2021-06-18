Nokia selected for 5G RAN by Denmark’s TTN joint venture

Denmark’s most recent 5G auction finished back in April, raising around $336 million and giving TDC Net, 3 Denmark, and the Telia–Telenor joint venture, TT-Network (TTN) access to additional spectrum in the 1.5 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz bands…

Denmark’s most recent 5G auction finished back in April, raising around $336 million and giving TDC Net, 3 Denmark, and the Telia–Telenor joint venture, TT-Network (TTN) access to additional spectrum in the 1.5 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz bands.

As part of the regulators conditions for the auction, the operators will be required to cover 60% of the population by the end of 2023 and 75% by the end of 2025, using 3.5 GHz spectrum.

Now, TTN has announced that it has selected Nokia as the sole vendor for its 5G RAN, promising to accelerate the delivery of 5G services nationwide in the 3.5 GHz band. The deal will include various 5G RAN equipment, including Massive MIMO antennas

The deal will initially cover Denmark’s four largest cities (presumably Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense, and Aalborg) and will expand to cover “most Danish customers” by 2022.

Currently, TTN is Denmark’s largest mobile network with around 4,300 sites.

The selection of Nokia should come as no real surprise. TTN has been working with the Finnish vendor since 2012 and conducted 5G trials with their equipment over the last year.

“Together we have delivered many technology ‘firsts’, which highlights our shared commitment to providing word-class connectivity, including the TTN 5G pilot in Denmark which was the first network to simultaneously support 2G-5G sharing,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Telenor and Telia and support their ambition to promote digitalization in Danish society and deliver new exciting solutions to its consumer, enterprise, and Industry 4.0 customers.”

