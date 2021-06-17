Building new IoT revenue streams in the 5G era

It is well accepted that the Internet of Things (IoT) is growing at an astonishing rate. Just this week, Ericsson’s latest Mobility Report predicted that massive IoT technology (NB-IoT and Cat-M) connections are set to increase by almost 80 percent during 2021, reaching almost 330 million connections. In fact, by 2026, these technologies are forecast to comprise 46 percent of all cellular IoT connections…

It is well accepted that the Internet of Things (IoT) is growing at an astonishing rate. Just this week, Ericsson’s latest Mobility Report predicted that massive IoT technology (NB-IoT and Cat-M) connections are set to increase by almost 80 percent during 2021, reaching almost 330 million connections. In fact, by 2026, these technologies are forecast to comprise 46 percent of all cellular IoT connections.

The value of this market is enormous, set to reach more than $1.4 trillion in 2027, according to research from Fortune Business Insights.

Such huge growth, naturally, presents an enormous opportunity for connectivity players, but it is not without its challenges. Monetising IoT offerings effectively remains difficult, especially when it comes to roaming, and telcos will require new strategies and the adoption of new industry standards if they are to succeed.

“IoT roaming has provoked the need for a major shift in wholesale roaming,” said Syniverse’s Senior Director Product Management, Douwe van der Heij in a recent interview with Total Telecom. “Basically, the charging models will need to adapt to those new use cases.”

In Total Telecom’s upcoming webinar ‘Monetizing IoT Globally: Mapping the Journey from IoT Roaming to Revenue Growth’, speakers from Syniverse, Truphone, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, and Kaleido Intelligence will discuss the range of potential strategies for monetising new IoT use cases and building new revenue streams.

Capitalising on IoT roaming will be a central focus, with special focus given to the importance of rapidly adopting the GSMA’s new Billing and Charging Evolution standards, considered paramount in handling the complexity of emerging IoT use cases.

“The importance of IoT roaming has simply grown as an alternate source of income,” explained Douwe. “As the IoT and 5G roaming continues to grow, the need to be ready with BCE is imperative.”

Monetizing IoT Globally: Mapping the Journey from IoT Roaming to Revenue Growth

Wed, Jun 30, 2021 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM BST

Speakers

- Steffen Sorrell (Moderator), Chief of Research, Kaleido Intelligence

- Douwe van der Heij, Senior Director Global Product Management, Syniverse

- Oliver Potter, Director of IoT, Truphone

- Johannes Opitz, Vice President Commercial Roaming & International Mobile Wholesale, Deutsche Telekom

- Mattias Karlsson, Head of New Business & Strategic Partnerships, Telefonica

The webinar is free to attend and will take place on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM BST. Register here to join the interactive discussion now!

