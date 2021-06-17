5G blows in for the West Midlands

A real world demonstration of the benefits of 5G has seen Birmingham-based Fine Energy showcase how it’s helping to cut carbon emissions by adapting the technology to control wind turbines hundreds of miles away.



Fine Energy demonstrated a service called Osmium which is part of WM5G’s 5prinG application accelerator programme. The 5G cellular IoT solution controls and monitors wind turbines in remote Scottish Islands allowing them to get connectivity even at sites where the internet signal is weak. Osmium’s retrofits wind turbines and other assets which were previously off-network with a small internet-connected computer into the control cabinet of each structure and by doing so enhances the turbines capabilities and extends its life for a fraction of the cost of swapping-in an internet-enabled replacement control system.



The solution was demonstrated in front of Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands who said: “Watching someone in an office in Birmingham using 5G to control and monitor wind turbines all the way up in Orkney in Northern Scotland really was quite eye-opening."



Osmium technology lead, Ulf Aberg, said: “It was great to be able to demonstrate to the Mayor how we have been using 5G to help reduce carbon emissions by limiting visits by engineers to the wind turbines. We built Osmium to prevent a fleet of wind turbines from becoming obsolete and we are continuously improving the system to generate more green energy at a lower cost.”



WM5G’s 5prinG application accelerator programme was developed to support innovative applications of 5G technology from SMEs and startups. The programme is helping Osmium to apply the idea to other markets and sectors including utilities, water and transport.



