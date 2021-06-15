Nokia and Ooredoo team up for 4G/5G FWA in Oman

Ooredoo Oman has today launched 4G and 5G FWA services using Nokia equipment. Work to deploy the technology began back in February, with 15,000 homes and businesses, across the country now having access to the 4G FastMile solutions. Nokia’s 5G FastMile solutions will be gradually rolled out to 3…

Ooredoo Oman has today launched 4G and 5G FWA services using Nokia equipment.

Work to deploy the technology began back in February, with 15,000 homes and businesses, across the country now having access to the 4G FastMile solutions. Nokia’s 5G FastMile solutions will be gradually rolled out to 3,000 homes in various city centres.

The specific rollout locations were not mentioned.

“We are excited to have partnered with Ooredoo Oman to enable world-class FWA connectivity for its customers, and looking forward to further strengthen our collaboration,” said Rima Manna, head of the Middle East market unit, Nokia MEA. “Our receivers and gateways are field proven to provide connectivity and best-in-class speed in the toughest of radio conditions which will help Ooredoo serve a larger area. The high gain antennas guarantee the most efficient use of radio airtime of any customer premise equipment, saving radio costs.”

Interest in FWA is growing rapidly throughout the telecoms sector, especially in markets like the Middle East, where difficult geography can make more conventional network deployment difficult. Ooredoo has been a quick adopter of the technology, already having rolled out the same Nokia FWA solutions in Kuwait back in May.

“We see significant traction for both 4G and 5G FWA technologies as operators increasingly use these solutions as a way to bring ultra-broadband access and services to customers,” explained ABI Research’s Khin Sandi Lynn. “ABI Research forecast that worldwide FWA subscriber base is expected to double in 2025 reaching 165 million. Technologies like Nokia’s FastMile FWA solution provides operators with the flexibility to quickly connect subscribers without the hassle of connecting any wires.”

Last year, Ooredoo Qatar switched on 5G using Nokia’s cloud-native core network.

