Saudi Arabia’s ITC reveals human-centric rebrand

The Integrated Telecom Company (ITC) of Saudi Arabia has revealed a rebranding of the company to ‘Salam’ which the company describes as human-centric.



CEO Osama Al Dosary said: "The name ‘Salam’ reflects our drive to initiate conversation and focus on people and connections. This is represented in our new brand slogan: ‘Where you connect’."



At launch Salam will focus on three key services: Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G and Salam TV and says that it aims to help create a more digital society in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation plans. Gigabit FTTH is launched in response to customer demand for increased connectivity and as part of the companies growth strategy.



Osama Al Dosary went on to say "Salam fits our brand principles of being agile and always helping customers to find the most suitable solutions, with vibrant and positive energy.”