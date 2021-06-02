Vodafone and CityFibre expand partnership to include Ethernet

Vodafone and CityFibre have expanded their partnership to include Vodafone Ethernet Services for business customers. Vodafone UK currently uses CityFibre FTTP (fibre-to-the-premises) infrastructure to help deliver its Vodafone full-fibre broadband service. This new partnership will see Vodafone using CityFibre’s Ethernet infrastructure to offer more local access options than ever before…

Vodafone and CityFibre have expanded their partnership to include Vodafone Ethernet Services for business customers.

Vodafone UK currently uses CityFibre FTTP (fibre-to-the-premises) infrastructure to help deliver its Vodafone full-fibre broadband service. This new partnership will see Vodafone using CityFibre’s Ethernet infrastructure to offer more local access options than ever before. This will mean businesses have more choice and an alternative and cost-effective High Bandwidth Ethernet service in 12 UK towns and cities.

Vodafone’s Ethernet Services offer businesses of all sizes their own secure, private data network connection, enabling multiple sites to be linked together. The agreement offers customers a low-cost service with faster data speeds in a choice of bandwidth packages, including 1Gbps and 100Mbps options. Vodafone’s Ethernet Services are now available over CityFibre’s infrastructure in Cambridge, Coventry and Peterborough with Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Huddersfield, Leeds, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Portsmouth and Southend-on-Sea to follow over the next few months.

Vishal Dixit, Strategy and Wholesale Director, Vodafone UK said: “We already have an extremely successful partnership with CityFibre, so we’re delighted to be able to extend this to include Ethernet Services. It’s never been more important to ensure our business customers have as much choice as possible, as well as the high-speed and high-quality data service they need to run their business successfully.”

Rob Hamlin, Chief Commercial Officer at CityFibre, said: "We’re delighted to be widening our strategic partnership with Vodafone, enabling them to offer innovative and market-leading Ethernet Services over our full-fibre networks. With business’ need for reliable, gigabit speed connectivity only set to increase, our world-class networks will reach 30% of the market in the coming years. This fast-growing platform offers partners like Vodafone products and economics designed to win market share and will help them remain at the forefront of innovation in full-fibre services.”

Separate to this agreement, CityFibre is in partnership with Vodafone to supply FTTP (fibre-to-the-premises) infrastructure for Vodafone’s full-fibre broadband service, including Vodafone Pro Broadband, which offers consumers unbreakable broadband at unbeatable prices. Pro Broadband packages include fully-integrated features such as hybrid routers that automatically switch to Vodafone’s 4G mobile network if the fixed-line connection goes down, WiFi boosters that guarantee you connection in every room of your house, and access to ‘WiFi Xperts’ - highly-trained broadband engineers.

