Orange Ventures announces €30 million investment for start-ups

Orange Ventures Impact has been launched to support young French and European start-ups. The start-ups, which must be in their seed stage or with proven development potential, will need to demonstrate economic models which have a positive impact on the environment…

Orange Ventures Impact has been launched to support young French and European start-ups. The start-ups, which must be in their seed stage or with proven development potential, will need to demonstrate economic models which have a positive impact on the environment, inclusion or CareTech.

As part of the investment, the selected start-ups will receive tailored support to help them develop and grow their potential. Start-ups will also benefit from structured access to Orange Group’s international ecosystems and, where relevant, they will have the opportunity to form agile sales partnerships enabling them to offer their innovations to the Group’s existing customers.

The Orange Ventures Impact portfolio is being launched in alignment with Orange’s Engage 2025 strategic plan. The impact of the portfolio will be monitored over time and key indicators of success will include the number of people helped, the jobs created in the sustainable economy and carbon emission savings.

Jérôme Berger, Chairman and Managing Partner of Orange Ventures, said: “Within the Orange Group, we are convinced that there is no economic performance without social and environmental exemplarity. By launching Orange Ventures Impact, without sacrificing any part of our ambition for financial performance, we are pleased to allocate €30 million to start-ups which, due to their development stage or business sector, had not been captured in Orange Ventures’ current investment proposition, but whose positive impact on the environment, inclusion or help to individuals will be especially strong.”

The 'Telecoms for Good Track' at this year’s Total Telecom Congress will explore the renewed focus of the telecoms industry on sustainability, CSR, inclusion and more. Head to the event website for more details on how to join.