Ericsson partners with Leonardo for 5G security solutions

Ericsson and Italy-based cyber and security solutions company Leonardo are set to share their R&D capabilities across various fields, including cybersecurity and 5G, as part of a new deal signed earlier this week.

In particular, the duo said they would focus on cybersecurity for critical strategic infrastructure, where threats are constantly becoming more sophisticated and complex.

“This will benefit communities, public and private organizations, making them feel safer and more secure, which is one of the objectives of our company’s strategic plan: Be Tomorrow – Leonardo 2030. By bringing together our respective expertise, Ericsson and Leonardo will create the strategic conditions for both companies to grow in the mission-critical sector and deliver innovation that will change the way we do business,” explained Enrico Savio, Chief Strategy & Market Intelligence Officer at Leonardo.

Ericsson’s Head of South East Mediterranean, Emanuele Iannetti, said the move would give the companies “a complementary view of market demands and business drivers, allowing them to take digitalisation “to the next level”.

The partnership could also have a significant impact for emergency services, with the companies suggest that integration and interoperability with existing narrowband digital communications will allow them to use both LTE and 5G to develop solutions for first responders, from medics to firefighters.

In the future, it is hoped that this integration will also facilitate more advanced use cases, real-time video, massive use of sensors and augmented reality.

As the world becomes ever more digital and technologies continue to accelerate, cybersecurity will only become more important in years to come. In future, this new partnership between Ericsson and Leonardo will be open to various communications service providers and other partners are specific projects develop.

