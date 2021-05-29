Truespeed serves up full fibre broadband to Yeo Valley

Bath-based Truespeed has connected Yeo Valley to its ultra-fast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband service. The well-known family farm and dairy business, operating from multiple rural locations in the south-west, now benefits from gigabit-capable connectivity at six sites including its dairy farms, headquarters, and the garden tearoom which is open to visitors to its organic garden. Another four sites are due to come on stream over the next few months.



With a dedicated Truespeed fibre-optic connection to these beautiful, remote locations, Yeo Valley no longer has to rely on slow, unreliable copper (ADSL) phone lines for its broadband needs. The much-loved organic dairy brand now has guaranteed symmetrical upload/download speeds of 250Mbps and the reliability and bandwidth required to run a modern business.



The Truespeed network provides the full fibre connectivity needed by staff to remotely monitor and manage milk production and feeds at the dairy farms, enjoy glitch-free video meetings, and run massive data backups in a timely fashion. Plus visitors to the Yeo Valley Organic Garden and adjoining tearoom now benefit from great internet connectivity while admiring the flowers and sampling the cakes. The ultra-fast, ultra-reliable Truespeed service has also made it possible for the first time to set up a Wide Area Network (WAN) and connect the six Local Area Networks (LANs) for more streamlined IT operations.



Future plans include connecting new CCTV cameras at the two farms to the Truespeed network to allow the monitoring of livestock , and providing ultra-fast internet access to members of the public attending the Yeo Valley Organic Garden.



With Yeo Valley choosing Truespeed and granting access to existing ducting on their land for the network build, it has sped up the delivery to neighbouring communities that were previously stuck in the digital slow lane.



“The Truespeed full fibre service has made a huge difference to Yeo Valley. Before the switch we were forever struggling with slow, unreliable broadband but now we have guaranteed symmetrical upload/download speeds of 250Mbps. This means we can get on with running our business instead of having to deal with regular broadband dropouts,” said Anthony Roper, IT Manager, Yeo Valley.



“Connecting the best of this country’s rural businesses like Yeo Valley to our state-of-the-art broadband service underlines the importance of our full fibre roll out. With our dedicated fibre-optic connection, businesses and households have the opportunity to not just level up their broadband but to benefit from one of the fastest, most reliable services available in the UK today,” said Evan Wienburg, Truespeed CEO.



All Truespeed plans include unlimited broadband usage, a telephone line and no price rise while in contract. All contracts are for an 18-month minimum term, include free installation and no activation fee.



Truespeed is focused on connecting heritage cities such as Bath and Wells, rural communities and businesses located in harder to reach areas of the south-west underserved by national broadband providers. The firm’s community ethos also extends to providing free broadband for life to local primary schools and community hubs passed by its network.



Evan Wienburg, CEO, Truespeed will be speaking at this years' Connected Britain conference on the 21-22 September 2021. To find out more and get your ticket visit totaltele.com/connectedbritain