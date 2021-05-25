Masmovil sticks with Ericsson for 5G core

With this agreement, Ericsson will transform MASMOVIL Group’s existing core network in Spain with the latest 5G Standalone technology products and solutions to offer the most innovative 5G services to its customers. This core network transformation project to evolve MASMOVIL Group’s network supports the evolution to 5G standalone includes: Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure…

With this agreement, Ericsson will transform MASMOVIL Group’s existing core network in Spain with the latest 5G Standalone technology products and solutions to offer the most innovative 5G services to its customers.

This core network transformation project to evolve MASMOVIL Group’s network supports the evolution to 5G standalone includes: Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure, Ericsson Cloud IMS, automated CI/CD, Ericsson Orchestrator, CENX Service Assurance and 5G Managed Services.

MASMOVIL Group subscribers will continue to enjoy the most modern mobile networks with the new 5G standalone technology.

Among the main benefits 5G technology will offer the Group's subscribers are:

• Faster browsing and download speeds, allowing subscribers to download movies and videos in record time.

• Enjoy the best image quality in all services.

• Download and upload files at full speed or enjoy social networks in the best conditions.

• Ultra-low latency, with almost immediate access to the browser and apps, video and gaming applications, etc.

• Greater capacity: more people connected at the same time, since, by having greater speed, subscribers will always enjoy their connection in the best conditions of quality of service.

• Enjoy new services: such as experiencing virtual reality or augmented reality almost in real time.

• The new core will help to introduce 5G quickly and efficiently while maintaining and expanding existing services and it also includes capabilities to open up the network to a partner’s ecosystem facilitating business innovation through the Ericsson Network Exposure function. Additionally, access is secured, and complexity is removed from the underlying network, allowing developers to focus on services only. The included capacity growth included in the agreement will also allow a massive increase in capacity for the 5G and VoLTE subscribers of MASMOVIL Group, including prepaid services.

Grupo MASMOVIL already offers 5G services in more than 300 municipalities across all Spanish provinces and over the next few days will expand the coverage of these services to new populations.

Meinrad Spenger, CEO MASMOVIL Group, says: “We will work with Ericsson to make MASMOVIL one of the most advanced 5G operators. We believe in innovation and virtualized and secure networks to be able to offer our customers the best services on the fastest and most modern networks in the market."

José Antonio López Muñoz, Head of Ericsson Spain, says: “Our growing partnership with MASMOVIL is helping them to increase their future service capacity on a massive scale. Their selection of the Ericsson portfolio to implement their growth and evolution plans is a great example of how our best-in-class 5G technologies can be effectively used to evolve and transform existing core networks.”

