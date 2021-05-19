Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Altice France acquires 50% of MVNO Reglo Mobile

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Wednesday 19 May 21

SFR’s parent organisation, Altice France, has announced it will acquire Afone Participations, giving it a 50% stake in the mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) Reglo Mobile

Altice France announced yesterday that it plans to acquire Afone Participations in a deal which seems centred primarily around Afone’s 50% ownership of the MVNO Reglo Mobile…

Altice France announced yesterday that it plans to acquire Afone Participations in a deal which seems centred primarily around Afone’s 50% ownership of the MVNO Reglo Mobile.

Reglo Mobile is currently jointly owned by Afone Participations and the French retail giant, hypermarket E.Leclerc. The brand currently has around 770,000 mobile subscribers, whom it suppliers with mobile services via SFR’s network.

The brand currently targets the low cost mobile subscription segment and is available in roughly 600 of E.Leclerc's retail stores in France.

This acquisition represents a significant boost for SFR, who currently has around 15 million subscribers. 

The financial details of the deal have not been announced at this time and, as always, the closure of the deal is subject to regulatory approval.

In related news, back in March Altice France announced a new multi-year strategy leading up to 2025, which will see them reduce their workforce by up to 11%, as the operator moves to rapidly expand its fibre and 5G rollouts.

 

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here

Also in the news: 
Rakuten and NEC set to take Open RAN global
Reliance Jio backs pair of Indian subsea cable systems
Data centres in space? NTT plans satellite trials

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry