Altice France acquires 50% of MVNO Reglo Mobile

Altice France announced yesterday that it plans to acquire Afone Participations in a deal which seems centred primarily around Afone’s 50% ownership of the MVNO Reglo Mobile…

Altice France announced yesterday that it plans to acquire Afone Participations in a deal which seems centred primarily around Afone’s 50% ownership of the MVNO Reglo Mobile.

Reglo Mobile is currently jointly owned by Afone Participations and the French retail giant, hypermarket E.Leclerc. The brand currently has around 770,000 mobile subscribers, whom it suppliers with mobile services via SFR’s network.

The brand currently targets the low cost mobile subscription segment and is available in roughly 600 of E.Leclerc's retail stores in France.

This acquisition represents a significant boost for SFR, who currently has around 15 million subscribers.

The financial details of the deal have not been announced at this time and, as always, the closure of the deal is subject to regulatory approval.

In related news, back in March Altice France announced a new multi-year strategy leading up to 2025, which will see them reduce their workforce by up to 11%, as the operator moves to rapidly expand its fibre and 5G rollouts.

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here

Also in the news:

Rakuten and NEC set to take Open RAN global

Reliance Jio backs pair of Indian subsea cable systems

Data centres in space? NTT plans satellite trials