Reliance Jio backs pair of Indian subsea cable systems

Jio is partnering with SubCom to deploy two new submarine cable systems, one linking India to Singapore, while the other heads West to Europe and the Middle East

With data demand soaring worldwide, submarine cable infrastructure is becoming more and more vital. India, as a rapidly digitalising nation, is, no exception. 

As a result of this soaring demand, Reliance Jio Infocomm is partnering with SubCom and others to build two new submarine cable systems for the region. 

The first cable, the India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system, will run eastwards, linking India to Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system will move West, travelling through the Gulf of Aden, though Egypt, and on to Europe. 

“Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems to meet the demands of Streaming Video, Remote Workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond,” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio.

“Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers.”

In total, the two systems will span more than 16,000km and provide more than 200 Tbps of capacity. Both cables will also link with the Reliance Jio Global Fiber Network beyond Asia Pacific and Europe, ultimately connecting the network to both the East and West coasts of the US.

The IAX is expected to be ready for service by mid-2023, while the IEX will be read in early 2024.

 

