IslaLink and Elettra to construct IONIAN submarine system

IslaLink, an independent fibre infrastructure platform IslaLink owned by Fiera Infrastructure, will be working with Elettra, a subsidiary of Orange, to construct a new subsea link between Italy and Greece. The submarine cable will be complemented by two terrestrial fibre rings to connect the system to Milan, Rome, Athens and Thessaloniki.

IONIAN will offer whole capacity, optical spectrum and dark fibre to telecom operators and content providers.

“IONIAN is a natural step in the expansion of IslaLink”, said Esther Garcés, CEO of IslaLink. “IONIAN

leverages on our experience in the development of new subsea projects and in providing best-in-class services to our customers. We believe the Greek broadband market is bound for growth in the coming years, and firmly believe Athens will become a regional hub for cloud services”.

Didier Dillard, President of Elettra added: “Bringing enhanced connectivity through the installation of

new submarine cables is one of our main missions… and we are very pleased and proud to contribute to this project working with IslaLink, with our marine survey and marine installation capabilities.”



