IslaLink and Elettra to construct IONIAN submarine system

Kerry Merritt, Total Telecom
IslaLink and Elettra have announced the construction of the IONIAN submarine cable system.

IslaLink, an independent fibre infrastructure platform IslaLink owned by Fiera Infrastructure, will be working with Elettra, a subsidiary of Orange, to construct a new subsea link between Italy and Greece. The submarine cable will be complemented by two terrestrial fibre rings to connect the system to Milan, Rome, Athens and Thessaloniki.

 
IONIAN will offer whole capacity, optical spectrum and dark fibre to telecom operators and content providers.
 
“IONIAN is a natural step in the expansion of IslaLink”, said Esther Garcés, CEO of IslaLink. “IONIAN
leverages on our experience in the development of new subsea projects and in providing best-in-class services to our customers. We believe the Greek broadband market is bound for growth in the coming years, and firmly believe Athens will become a regional hub for cloud services”.
 
Didier Dillard, President of Elettra added: “Bringing enhanced connectivity through the installation of
new submarine cables is one of our main missions… and we are very pleased and proud to contribute to this project working with IslaLink, with our marine survey and marine installation capabilities.”

Esther Garcés, CEO of IslaLink and Didier Dillard, President of Elettra will both be speaking at this year’s Submarine Networks EMEA. The event will take place in London from 1st – 3rd September. To find out how to join, head to the event website.
 

