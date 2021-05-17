Seize the 5G opportunity: Join us tomorrow for 5GLIVE!

5G is so much more than just faster connectivity. From unlocking a myriad of industrial use cases to changing the way businesses approach connectivity, 5G has the potential to revolutionise the global economy across verticals including smart cities, transport, manufacturing, and healthcare. But capitalising on the 5G opportunity will not be easy. The technology itself is very much still in its infancy, with novel use cases being developed around the world. Important questions are being asked, such as how can we best monetise 5G’s capabilities for enterprises…

At this year’s 5GLIVE conference, panels of experts will seek to answer some of these vital questions, exploring how 5G can enable new, more agile business models; a wider and more personalised array of products and services; and the impact 5G can ultimately have on the global economy.

Let’s take a sneak preview of some of tomorrow’s key sessions

5G: Opportunities for the Telco

10:00 BST

As 5G technology matures, it is becoming increasingly clear for telcos that the real value of the technology lies not with consumers, but with enterprises. In 5GLIVE’s first panel discussion, the experts will discuss what this B2B emphasis will mean for telco business models, as well as various key use cases and how to overcome key deployment challenges. For those wondering what it will take for telcos seize 5G’s enterprise opportunity, this session has the answers.

Speakers

• Dean Bubley, Founder, Disruptive Analysis (moderator)

• Tony Sceales, Head Of 5G Programme Development, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)

• Pieter Veenstra, Senior Manager Product Development - Security and Routing, NetNumber Inc

• Jason Inskeep, Director, 5G Centre of Excellence, AT&T

• Arnaud Vamparys, Senior Vice President Of Radio Networks And 5G Group Champion, Orange

• Carlo Melis, Chief Network Officer, Three

Delivering 5G-enabled services in healthcare

12:10 BST

Throughout the ongoing pandemic, the value of telemedicine cannot be understated. But, while the various technologies related to a more digital healthcare experience have often been available for some time, the healthcare industry itself is slow to adapt to new technology. 5G offers new and exciting opportunities for the healthcare sector, from wearables and AI assistants to remote diagnosis in a 5G-connected ambulance. Join our panel of experts tomorrow as they discuss 5G’s enormous potential for the healthcare industry and the key challenges barring the way.

Speakers

• Amy Cameron, Principal Analyst, STL Partners (moderator)

• Umberto Ferrero, 5G & Digital Transformation, VP, TIM

• Lucy Baker, Service Technology Director, BT Enterprise

• Alcino Lavrador, General Manager, Altice Labs

• Zohar Singer, Clalit Hospitals Digital Manager, Clalit Health Services

Urban 5G: Working towards a shared vision of Smart Cities?

13:15 BST

Are Smart Cities now within reach? In fact, what do really mean when we use the term Smart City? In this session, a panel of experts will look at the role of 5G in Smart Cities, past, present, and future. They will discuss how the industry should find a balance between private and public investment to deliver smart projects and how 5G offers new opportunities for data aggregation and processing for agile public services

Speakers

• Andrew Collinson, Research Director, STL Partners (moderator)

• Brendan O'Reilly, Group Chief Technology Officer, BAI Communications

• Lisa Perkins, Adastral Park & Research Realisation Director, BT Plc

• Anuradha Udunuwara, Senior Enterprise Solutions Architect, Sri Lanka Telecom PLC

• Nathan Pierce, Programme Director, Sharing Cities & Head of Smart London Team, Greater London Authority

