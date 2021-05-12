Wednesday, 12 May 2021

ASN starts building Bifrost Cable System

Kerry Merritt, Total Telecom
Tuesday 11 May 21

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has signed a contract to manufacture and lay the new Bifrost subsea cable.

Announced in March 2021, Bifrost is a joint project between Facebook, KEPPEL Telecommunications & Transportation and Telin (a subsidiary of PT Telekom Indonesia). The 15,000km system will connect Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Guam and the west coast of North America.

ASN has announced that is has started building work for the project. The cable laying is scheduled to commence in 2023 and the system is expected to be ready for service in early 2024.
 
Once complete, the Bifrost cable system will be the highest capacity cable across the Pacific Ocean and will feature the use of SDM1 technology. The system will also have high traffic availability due to its ability of multiple single-end feeding electrical reconfigurations.
 
“We are proud that Keppel, Facebook and Telin have trusted ASN to build this direct Singapore-North America cable. We will mobilize our enhanced production facilities to deliver a highly reliable and high-capacity system, implementing our SDM technology over transpacific distances. This new submarine system will add very significant bandwidth and resilience to the vital Asia to North America route, contributing to making the worldwide network stronger and safer," says Alain Biston, President of ASN.
 
