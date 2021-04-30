Altibox Carrier deploys 800G with Ciena

Altibox, a leading regional operator in Norway and Denmark, is using Ciena’s Waveserver 5 coherent optical solution to build a robust and flexible network for cloud and content providers as well as large enterprises. Thanks to the technology…

Utilising Ciena’s solution, Altibox Carrier will be able to grow its wholesale business and offer new services and connectivity options to customers on its pan-European network. The network connects data centres in Norway and Denmark to key digital hubs across Europe including Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Hamburg. Altibox's NO-UK submarine cable, which spans between the Nordics, the UK and the US, is also benefitting from the technology.

Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform powered by WaveLogic 5 allows operators to build an adaptive network with a programmable infrastructure that uses coherent technology innovations and automation to enable scalability and resilience.

“In Altibox Carrier, we mainly serve large scale customers in the 100G and above capacity range. We take great pride in responding quickly to our customers' needs and can provide tailored solutions while retaining advantages of scale from using standardized building blocks. Our customers have the highest demand for quality and availability. With Ciena as a key partner, we look forward to offering our customers increased capacity at even shorter lead times,” said Svein Arild Ims, Director at Altibox Carrier.