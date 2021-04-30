ASN and partners focus on subsea environmental protection

Alcatel Submarine Networks has announced the creation of a new alliance to develop and partner on innovative technologies dedicated to subsea environmental protection…
AMSSI (Agora for Maritime & Submarine Sustainable Innovations) aims to become a French innovation cluster. The founding members are ASN, iXblue
and SeaOwl
. Additional French and European members are expected to join shortly.
The partnership will enable members to combine their expertise and technologies to deliver innovative industrial projects in the maritime and subsea sector, as well as combatting climate change.
Through the collaboration of its members, AMSSI will work to build an ecosystem which can meet major technological challenges and build a community for maritime technologies and services.
Members are already working on an innovative project to develop a remotely operated hydrographic service vessel. Other projects focused on tackling climate change and marine digitalisation are also being evaluated.
