Driving the digital skills agenda in Staffordshire

In an interview with Total Telecom, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Staffordshire University, Professor Martin Jones, shared his insights into the role that universities have to play in addressing the UK’s digital divide. He also shared his insights into how Staffordshire University is leading the way with its innovative digital course offerings and the University’s key role in contributing to the local economies of Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.

Staffordshire’s digital course offerings

As the first institution in the UK to offer computing as a degree scheme in the 1960s, it’s fair to say that Staffordshire University has a track record when it comes to appreciating digitalisation. The University’s current course portfolio now boasts numerous cutting-edge subjects, including esports, gaming, cybersecurity, film production and visual effects. Approximately 40–45% of the current student population is enrolled on a computing-based course, accounting for over 4,000 students.

However, it’s not just the courses that are unique.

“What Staffordshire University is known for…is the relationship between the digital, the technical and academia-industry,” says Martin. “Every university on the planet would claim to be digital, but what we do is then tie it to the technical skills and technical education through applied degree schemes. But also we do that in partnership with industry and employers.”

Due to open in the next academic year, the Catalyst Building , a £42 million development on the Stoke-on-Trent campus, will act as a “digital skills and apprenticeships hub”, adding to the University’s impressive facilities.

In 2018/19, Staffordshire University was among the top three UK institutions for graduate employability, an achievement that Martin attributes to students being equipped with “directly transferrable digital skills that are relevant to the workplace.”

Retaining local talent