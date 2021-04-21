Wednesday, 21 April 2021

VodafoneZiggo achieves 10 Gbps download speeds on fixed network

Kerry Merritt, Total Telecom
Wednesday 21 April 21

VodafoneZiggo has announced that it has achieved a download speed of 10 gigabit per second in a test on its existing fixed network. The tests took place at VodafoneZiggo’s TEC Campus in Amsterdam…

VodafoneZiggo has announced that it has achieved a download speed of 10 gigabit per second in a test on its existing fixed network. The tests took place at VodafoneZiggo’s TEC Campus in Amsterdam.

The tests are part of VodafoneZiggo’s efforts to futureproof its networks and meet the constantly growing demand for data. According to VodafoneZiggo, the 10 Gbps test shows that its network can cope with future capacity requirements.

Ziggo’s fixed network is a hybrid network consisting of fibre optic and coaxial cables. Approximately 97% of the network runs via fibre optic cables, and only the last 3% (from the fibre node to the living room) is via coaxial cables. Ziggo applies DOCSIS 3.1 technology to the coaxial part of the networks, achieving speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

Speaking about the achievement, CEO Jeroen Hoencamp, said: “Our ambition is to ensure the Netherlands is prepared for the digital future. That is why are continuously investing in our GigaNet: Vodafone and Ziggo’s powerful network. In 2019, we began with the roll-out of gigabit internet, providing our customers with access to download speeds of 1 Gbps. At this time, more than 3 million households and companies already have access to gigabit speeds.” 

VodafoneZiggo’s Fixed Network Director, Leo-Geert van den Berg joined a panel at this week’s Gigabit Access. The event is free to attend for telco operators and public sector. You can still register via the event website. All content will be available for one week post-event.

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry