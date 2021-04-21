VodafoneZiggo achieves 10 Gbps download speeds on fixed network

VodafoneZiggo has announced that it has achieved a download speed of 10 gigabit per second in a test on its existing fixed network. The tests took place at VodafoneZiggo’s TEC Campus in Amsterdam…

The tests are part of VodafoneZiggo’s efforts to futureproof its networks and meet the constantly growing demand for data. According to VodafoneZiggo, the 10 Gbps test shows that its network can cope with future capacity requirements.

Ziggo’s fixed network is a hybrid network consisting of fibre optic and coaxial cables. Approximately 97% of the network runs via fibre optic cables, and only the last 3% (from the fibre node to the living room) is via coaxial cables. Ziggo applies DOCSIS 3.1 technology to the coaxial part of the networks, achieving speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

Speaking about the achievement, CEO Jeroen Hoencamp, said: “Our ambition is to ensure the Netherlands is prepared for the digital future. That is why are continuously investing in our GigaNet: Vodafone and Ziggo’s powerful network. In 2019, we began with the roll-out of gigabit internet, providing our customers with access to download speeds of 1 Gbps. At this time, more than 3 million households and companies already have access to gigabit speeds.”

