Gigabit Access returns tomorrow!

Since it was first conceived in 2014, Total Telecom’s Gigabit Access event has changed dramatically. In the early days, discussions at the event focussed primarily on extending the life of copper networks and creating a truly gigabit-capable network commercially was incredibly challenging. Since then, as we enter the 2020s in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the connectivity landscape has evolved, with copper almost a thing of the past and the latest technologies truly making gigabit-capable networks a reality. At this year’s virtual Gigabit Access event, expert speakers from around the world will discuss the latest technologies in the access network space…

Since then, as we enter the 2020s in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the connectivity landscape has evolved, with copper almost a thing of the past and the latest technologies truly making gigabit-capable networks a reality.

At this year’s virtual Gigabit Access event, expert speakers from around the world will discuss the latest technologies in the access network space, from the most recent developments in XG-PON to the optimal strategies surrounding Fixed Wireless Access. Whether you are interested in the way the rise of 5G is impacting fibre network planning or want to know how to best optimise your fibre investment strategy, this event has insights to share.

Here are some of the highlight sessions from the upcoming two-day programme.

Day 1

Building the next generation access networks of the future

April 20th 10:00 BST

Gigabit Access kicks off with a bang, with the first session of the day delving deeply into the heart of the conferences biggest question: What does a next generation access network look like? From the commercial strategy behind network deployment to the ways in which multiple, complementary technologies can be used as part of an overall network strategy, this session is the perfect introduction to the key solutions and challenges surrounding access networks in 2021.

Speakers:

• Oliver Johnson (moderator), Chief Executive Officer, Point Topic

• Branimir Maric, CTIO, T-Mobile Czech Republic & Slovak Telekom

• Emel Uzun Subas, Emel Uzun Subas, Network Architecture and Quality Assurance Director, Turk Telekom

• Ronan Kelly, CTO EMEA & APAC Regions, Adtran

• Gilles Bourdon,VP Wireline Networks & Infrastructure, Orange

FTTep: How can complimentary technologies support gigabit broadband rollouts?

April 20th 13:40 BST

What do you do when fibre installation is not economically viable? In what scenarios are fibre extension technologies appropriate? This session seeks to answer these questions and more with discussion around the architectures for FTTep (fibre to the most economical point) and how to maximise the potential of existing copper infrastructure.

Speakers:

• Craig Thomas (moderator), Vice President Strategic Marketing & Business Development, Broadband Forum

• Simon Fisher, Principal Architect, Access, BT

• Mike Talbert, Associate Fellow - Device Technology, Verizon & Vice President and Board Member, Multimedia over Coax Alliance

• Helge Tiainen, Head of Product Mangement, Marketing & Sales, InCoax Networks

Day 2

Strategies for ensuring a greener and more sustainable network rollout

April 21st 10:00 BST

Environmental sustainability is quickly rising up the agenda for network operators around the world but with, data usage increasing almost exponentially, this remains a major challenge. In the first session of Day 2, the panel of experts will explore what it takes to build a more sustainable network, which technologies are most suitable, and what obstacles lie ahead when it comes to greener infrastructure.

Speakers:

• Michael Dargue (moderator), Vice President, Cartesian

• Vincent Garnier, Director General, FTTH Council Europe

• Yogesh Malik, CTIO, Tele2

• Alessandro Gropelli, Board Member, GeSI & Deputy Director General, ETNO

• Filip De Greve, Product Marketing Director, Fixed Networks, Nokia

Exploring the potential of Fixed Wireless Access for your broadband offering

April 21 11:05 BST

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology is advancing quickly in recent years, overcoming some of its major limitations to become something that should be in every operator’s connectivity portfolio. But can it be a better choice than fibre? What are its key use cases? In this session, the experts will discuss the pros and cons for 5G FWA and where exactly it makes sense to be deployed.

Speakers:

• Ian Corden (moderator), Director, Plum Consulting

• Jan Hruška, Chief Technology Officer, O2 Czech Republic a.s.

• Marco Arioli, Head of Network Engineering, Fastweb S.p.A

• Wiktor Barcicki, Senior Director, Technology Analysis, Etisalat

• Keith Hayes, CEO, IMMCO Inc

