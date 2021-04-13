EllaLink: A transatlantic journey in connectivity innovation

Perhaps more than ever, submarine cable systems are at the centre of our connected world. This is the infrastructure at the heart of the internet, but yet it finds itself so often the unsung hero of the telecoms industry. With connectivity demand rising exponentially…

Perhaps more than ever, submarine cable systems are at the centre of our connected world. This is the infrastructure at the heart of the internet, but yet it finds itself so often the unsung hero of the telecoms industry. With connectivity demand rising exponentially, the subsea cable industry is changing rapidly, necessitating new routes at an astounding pace.

But what exactly goes into planning and deploying a submarine cable system and how are they maintained? To better understand this enigmatic industry, let’s take a look at one of the most exciting cable systems in recent years, the transatlantic EllaLink system.

In the submarine cable industry, no two cable systems are ever alike, but the EllaLink system is one of the few that can claim a truly unique route in the industry. Traditionally, linking Europe to Latin America is a two-hop journey, with data usually travelling first to the east coast of the US before heading south. But for EllaLink this journey is uninterrupted, directly connecting Portugal and Spain to Brazil. As a result, this route is considerably shorter than many of its peers, resulting in greatly reduced latency and numerous additional benefits.

In the Season Finale of EllaLink’s EllaLeaks series , an expert panel will take a closer look at the 6,000km EllaLink cable system and its journey from conception to execution. From sourcing funding to the capabilities of the latest SMART cable technologies that EllaLink employs, this interactive virtual session will provide an excellent overview of the state of an industry at one of its most exciting points in recent history.

