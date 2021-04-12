Ferrovial and 5PRING push forward 5G in construction

A new partnership has been announced between Spanish based infrastructure operator Ferrovial and UK 5G application accelerator 5PRING to encourage startups and other small businesses to develop and scale innovations targeted at the construction sector which harness the power of 5G. The Future of Construction challenge recognises that construction output in the UK is valued at more than £…

A new partnership has been announced between Spanish based infrastructure operator Ferrovial and UK 5G application accelerator 5PRING to encourage startups and other small businesses to develop and scale innovations targeted at the construction sector which harness the power of 5G.



The Future of Construction challenge recognises that construction output in the UK is valued at more than £110 billion per annum and employs around 10 million people, meaning the sector is well positioned to benefit from the impact of deploying 5G solutions to increase efficiency and optimise processes such as asset monitoring, as well as reducing costs and emissions.



Specific focuses of the challenge will be health & safety, security and logistics. The Future of Construction challenge will offer successful companies’ access to a private 5G network, a tailored acceleration programme, as well as coaching, mentoring and expertise provided by experts from Ferrovial and the 5pring consortium members Telefonica UK (O2), Deloitte, Wayra and Digital Catapult.



Javier Vaca de Osma, Technology and Processes Director at Ferrovial Construction, said:

“5prinG will give Ferrovial the opportunity to explore 5G potential to leverage innovation for our businesses by accessing a new ecosystem of startups and disruptive solutions.



“With this partnership we are looking to foster the digitization of our construction sites integrating, through 5G, technologies such as augmented reality, edge computing or IoT systems to boost efficiencies while ensuring the safety of our working environments. 5prinG will allow us to identify and test cutting-edge solutions on a real test-bed of innovation.”

5PRING was launched last year by West Midlands 5G and is the UK’s first 5G application accelerator, based in Birmingham Coventry and Wolverhampton. It runs in conjunction with a consortium of Telefónica UK (O2), Deloitte, Wayra UK, the Digital Catapult, with further support from the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) Local Growth Fund.

Robert Franks, Managing Director at WM5G, said: “It is through partnerships such as those that 5PRING is developing that we will truly be able to understand the real potential that 5G has to revolutionise the UK’s major industries. The guidance and expert advice that our 5PRING teams can provide both virtually and through our dedicated Accelerator hubs in Coventry, Wolverhampton and Birmingham are leading the way.



“Ferrovial’s decades of experience will be vital in helping to shape and guide the innovative solutions that we are hoping to see delivered through this programme, transforming their ambitions into reality.”



