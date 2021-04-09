EE brings 5G to 35 more UK locations

According to VisitEngland’s Great Britain Tourism Survey, more than 122 million domestic overnight trips were taken in Great Britain in 2019, with more than 27 million of those to seaside locations. Once open in the coming weeks, EE customers can enjoy using 5G technology at: Brighton Pier, Exeter Cathedral, Norwich Cathedral, Paignton Sands…

According to VisitEngland’s Great Britain Tourism Survey, more than 122 million domestic overnight trips were taken in Great Britain in 2019, with more than 27 million of those to seaside locations.

Once open in the coming weeks, EE customers can enjoy using 5G technology at: Brighton Pier, Exeter Cathedral, Norwich Cathedral, Paignton Sands, Sandbanks Beach (Poole), Swansea Maritime Quarter & Swansea Bay, the V&A Museum in Dundee, and York Minster & York Museum Gardens.

Residents, businesses, and visitors in 160 UK towns and cities can now benefit from the fast speeds, low latency and increased reliability of EE’s 5G network, with the technology today switched on in:

Aldridge, Alexandria, Aylesbury, Ayr, Barnsley, Biggleswade, Blackburn, Bolton, Brighton, Chester, Colchester, Dundee, Exeter, Grantham, Gravesend, Harrogate, Lincoln, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Paignton, Poole, Portsmouth, Rickmansworth, Runcorn, Southport, Stockton-on-Tees, Stoke-on-Trent, Stratford-upon-Avon, Sunbury-on-Thames, Swansea, Swindon, Widnes, Wigan, Worcester, and York.

In addition, EE is set to achieve the milestone of reaching one million active 5G customers –those which have a 5G plan and a 5G-enabled device – this month. London, Birmingham and Manchester are the top three home cities of those using EE’s 5G network, followed by Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Leicester.

According to independent tests by RootMetrics, EE’s 5G availability is higher than all other networks in the UK’s four capital cities – Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London. In London, availability on EE is more than double that of the second placed operator, almost four times that of the third placed operator and six times greater than the last placed operator.

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer Division, BT, said: “We’ve announced that we’ve switched on our award-winning 5G network in a further 35 towns and cities across the UK, fulfilling the commitment we set last year to double our 5G place count. With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions expected in the coming weeks and months, the increased capacity and faster speeds of our 5G network will ensure our customers stay connected as footfall starts to increase in historically busy places.”

EE secured vital new spectrum in the first stage of Ofcom’s 5G auction last month, which will enable EE to expand and enhance its 5G network even further once rolled out into the network.

Also in the news:

KPN set to face €12.6bn takeover offer from EQT and Stonepeak

PCCW mulls IT unit sale for $1bn

Citymesh private 5G network brings drones to Brussels Airport