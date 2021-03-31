Wednesday, 31 March 2021

T-Mobile US turns to Google for TV services

Total Telecom Staff
Tuesday 30 March 21

T-Mobile US has replaced its premium live streaming services with YouTube TV as part of a wider tie-up with Google that will see the operator promote Google devices and services to customers.

T-Mobile will shut down its Live, Live+ and Live Zone services on April 29, and instead offer customers discounted access to YouTube TV, or Philo.
 
As part of the new collaboration with Google, the operator will also promote Google devices including Android TV and Pixel phones, make Messages by Google its default messaging service across Android devices, and promote Google One cloud services to customers.
 
Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google said: “This is a win for Android users and an even greater win for the Android ecosystem. T-Mobile and Google have been working together to champion Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. We’re taking what has already been a long and very successful relationship, and building on it to bring Android customers even more features and services.”
 
 
