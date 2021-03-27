Telenor targets smart building market with new subsidiary

Today, Telenor has announced the creation of a new subsidiary, Bldng.ai, aiming to become a leader in the emerging smart building market. As the number of IoT devices continues to grow at an incredible pace, each part of our lives is becoming ever more connected…

As the number of IoT devices continues to grow at an incredible pace, each part of our lives is becoming ever more connected. From smart factories making use of thousands of remote sensors, to AI-powered televisions that automatically adjust audio settings to match the acoustics of the room in which their placed, these devices and their effective management represent an enormous opportunity for telcos, whose connectivity facilitates the entire system.

With the creation of Bldng.ai, Telenor is seeking to become a dominant force in the Norwegian smart building market. Offering both software, physical infrastructure solutions, and related services, the new subsidiary will provide a platform for customers through which property owners and tenants will gain better control of their IoT network.

The company could offer customers a way to keep track of how many people are in their building, which rooms are being used, and even keeping track of the air quality. The network can then automatically manage smart devices in these areas, such as turning off lights or the heating in rooms that are not being used.

The subsidiary is set to be led by Steffan Phillip Thorvaldsen, the current head of smart buildings at Telenor.

The move comes amidst a shift in strategy from Telenor when it comes to the wider IoT, with the company consolidating its Nordic IoT portfolio under the new ‘Telenor IoT’ brand. The move is reportedly set to bring together around 200 IoT specialists located in 18 countries around the world, with the new operating model set to “leverage on Telenor’s global competency, synchronise product development, accelerate the customer facing business and improve technical support”.

