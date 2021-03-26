Qualcomm launches the Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile platform

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the latest addition to its 7-series portfolio, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform. Snapdragon 780G is designed to deliver powerful AI performance and brilliant camera capture backed by the Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP and 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, allowing users to capture, enhance, and share their favorite moments seamlessly. This platform enables a selection of premium-tier features for the first time in the 7-series, making next generation experiences more broadly accessible.



“Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon 780G was designed to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world.”



Featuring the new Qualcomm Spectra 570, Snapdragon 780G is the first 7-series platform with a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously. This feature delivers three different images captured by zoom, wide, and ultra-wide lenses at once. This platform also boasts new low light architecture powering professional quality photos in any lighting condition. Users can also shoot like a pro with HDR10+ video capturing over a billion shades of colour. New 4K HDR with computational HDR capture provides dramatic improvements to colour, contrast, and detail for brilliant photos.



Snapdragon 780G is powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs AI performance, which is a 2x improvement compared to its predecessor. Now, virtually every connection, video call, and phone call are enhanced by AI to enable use cases like AI-based noise suppression and better AI-based voice assistant interactions. The platform is further enhanced by the 2nd generation Qualcomm® Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor for audio processing.



Snapdragon 780G comes fully optimized with a suite of select Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features. With dozens of mobile-first features, the platform delivers desktop-level capabilities including updateable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gaming, and True 10-bit HDR gaming. Snapdragon Elite Gaming is designed to help bring all the top AAA games to the hands of mobile gamers around the world, and with select features available on Snapdragon 780G, it will help enable next generation gaming to be more broadly accessible to OEMs and consumers.



Snapdragon 780G also features an optimized Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6 GHz frequencies. This platform takes the premium Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio features offered on Snapdragon 888 to the 7-series, for the first time, including recently debuted Qualcomm® Snapdragon Sound™ technology. By featuring the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 Connectivity System, Snapdragon 780G supports unmatched multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds (up to 3.6 Gbps), VR-class low latency and robust capacity.



Further, with Wi-Fi 6E support, Snapdragon 780G is capable of extending this advanced feature set to powerful 6 GHz spectrum as it gains momentum worldwide. Additionally, the Snapdragon Sound technology suite offers verification that Qualcomm Technologies’ hallmark audio features and system-level optimizations are implemented to enable a redefined listening experience, end to end.



Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 780G are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2021. For full specifications on Snapdragon 780G, visit https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-780g-5g-mobile-platform.

