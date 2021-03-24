Aqua Comms selects Ciena to boost Trans-Atlantic cable capacity

Aqua Comms has selected Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution to upgrade its two Trans-Atlantic subsea routes: AEC-1 and AEC-2. The AEC-1 network connects New York to Ireland and to the UK…

The AEC-1 network connects New York to Ireland and to the UK. The 5,521km system has been completely modernised and upgraded to support 400GbE services leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme technology. The upgrade has doubled the cable’s capacity to almost 20Tb/s.

Ciena’s technology is also being utilised on Aqua Comms’ second Trans-Atlantic system, AEC-2, which connects North America with Scandinavia, Ireland and the UK. The 7,650km AEC-2 system has been enhanced to support up to 500G Trans-Atlantic channel rates. Spectrum sharing and backhaul capabilities have also been introduced for network customers.

As part of the upgrades Aqua Comms will also utilise Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller for network management and control capabilities, thus improving operating efficiency.

Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Solutions at Ciena , commented: “With these network enhancements Aqua Comms can offer greater efficiencies and reliability across its network and support the hyper-growth traffic between the US and Europe.”