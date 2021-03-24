Sky targets UK small businesses with Sky Connect

Sky has announced the launch of ‘Sky Connect’, a new entrant in the UK B2B telecoms market focused on partnering with small businesses. According to Sky, the product will focus on providing businesses with a better braodband experience…

Sky has announced the launch of ‘Sky Connect’, a new entrant in the UK B2B telecoms market focused on partnering with small businesses.

According to Sky, the product will focus on providing businesses with a better braodband experience.

The launch of Connect will create over 1,000 new jobs in the UK, Sky said, including 750 specialist roles.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, UK & Europe, Sky, said: “Covid-19 has had a huge impact on small British businesses, with many moving online to survive. We’re launching Sky Connect now, and plan to create up to a thousand new jobs across the UK, because we know British businesses will come out fighting and we want to be there to help.

“Small businesses are the growth engine of our economy and we believe they deserve better – better products and technology; clearer contracts, and exceptional customer service.”

Paul Scully MP, Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility said: “The pandemic has been a huge challenge for small businesses but it has also shown the entrepreneurial spirit which Britain is renowned for, with firms adapting and shifting their operations online to access new markets and fresh opportunities.

“This commitment from Sky to create a simpler, better broadband experience for small businesses will make a real difference to many, and it is great that more than 1,000 jobs will be created as a result too.”