Seventy percent of the world’s total 5G sites are in China

Progress of 5G in China is moving forwards at a rapid pace with China’s vice-minister of industry and information technology Liu Liehong reporting that a total of 718,000 5G base stations have now been built in China.

Chinese operators reflect the countries ambition to build the world’s largest 5G network with more than $40.2 billion invested to date. This is resulting in massive increases in subscriber numbers with 16.94 million 5G subscribers added during February alone.

China Telecom added the most subscribers, adding 6.2 million 5G subscribers in February whilst rival China Mobile added 4.19 million 5G subscribers. China Mobile remains the world’s largest operator in terms of subscribers, with a total subscriber base of 937.16 million people.

China Mobile chairman, Yang Jie reported that the company had finished its annual 5G network build-out target ahead of schedule and claims to have built the world’s largest 5G standalone network.

China Unicom trailed on 5G numbers but still ended February with 84.5 million 5G subscribers.

