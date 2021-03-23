NTT Docomo chooses Samsung for 5G solutions

NTT Docomo has selected Samsung to supply 5G network equipment including O-RAN compliant solutions. The companies hope the partnership will enable NTT Docomo to bring enriched 5G services to users…

NTT Docomo has selected Samsung to supply 5G network equipment including O-RAN compliant solutions.

The companies hope the partnership will enable NTT Docomo to bring enriched 5G services to users, advance digital transformation for businesses, and improve society at large.

Sadayuki Abeta, General Manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department at NTT DOCOMO, said: “As a leading mobile operator, our goal is to provide our customers the best possible services for creating innovative, fun and exciting experiences and finding solutions to social issues.

“We are excited to collaborate with Samsung for the next phase of 5G Open RAN and accelerate the expansion of our ‘Lightning Speed 5G’ coverage in the nation.”

Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell’Oro, said: “The agreement between NTT DOCOMO and Samsung is significant. NTT DOCOMO has a history of being at the forefront with new and innovative technologies and this announcement cements Samsung’s position as a major 5G RAN supplier.”